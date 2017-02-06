Weekend Wrestling Sweep Has SDSU Fans Jacked Up

State Defeats Oklahoma and Utah Valley

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — On social media the SDSU wrestling program uses the hashtag “get Jacked” to promote themselves.

On the mat the Rabbits did their part go jack up their fans this weekend.

The most dramatic moment came on Friday night with the 19th ranked Jacks trailing 15th ranked Oklahoma 19-13 entering the final match. 2nd ranked Seth Gross had to get a pin for State to have a chance to win, and that’s just what he did Trae Blackwell. State tied the match and won on criteria 20-19, notching another win over a long time Division One wrestling power.

They followed that up with a 29-10 last night over Utah Valley to sweep a big weekend.

SDSU is 12-3 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 Conference play. They visit West Virginia and Virginia Tech next week.