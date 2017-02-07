App Of The Week: Paperless Post – eCards

by Adel Toay

Personalize your Valentines card with the Paperless Post App. With card designs from Kate Spade, and Oscar De La Renta you can create beautiful cards on your smartphone.

Choose a design from a collection of fun, serious and creative cards. Tap to have the card printed and mailed or delivered as an eCard. Personalize the images and text. Address the card to send it out.

Printed cards cost $4-$5 dollars. eCards cost from 1 – 5 tokens that you purchase within the app. Paperless post is available on IOS and on the web.

Now you don’t have any excuses. Send a card to your mom and your sweetie in an instant.

I’m Francie Black with your App of the Week. For more great apps visit techtangotoday.com