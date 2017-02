BW/Emery Remains Only Unbeaten In Boys BB

Huskies improve to 15-0 with win at Canton

by Mark Ovenden

The boys basketball team from Bridgewater/Emery is now the only unbeaten boys team left in South Dakota after Monday night’s 76-54 win at Canton. The home team was down by just 1 after a quarter, but a 21-10 run to close the half was the difference. Cole Gassman and Sawyer Schultz each scored 18 for the Huskies who improved to 15-0. They are the to-ranked team in Class “B”.