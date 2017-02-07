Eat, Fit, Go Opens In Sioux Falls

by Ahtra Elnashar

A new business opened its doors last week on the west side of Sioux Falls called Eat, Fit, Go. They offer food options for eating healthy on the go.

Eat, Fit, Go’s philosophy is to create meals with no preservatives or added ingredients to help people take control of their own health. General Manager Jess Kroger says she joined the company because it aligned with her mission to eat well after she was diagnosed with cancer. Kroger says she eats Eat, Fit, Go meals every day and is excited to introduce people in Sioux Falls to their healthy choices.

They offer a wide range of meals, mostly gluten free and some catering to vegetarian diets. Kroger says they offer a meal plan program called “Perfect Week” where customers receive five breakfasts, five lunches, five dinners, five snacks and five protein bars for $149. Kroger says Eat, Fit, Go believes in “nourishing your body for 80% of the time and indulge a little 20% of the time.”

Eat, Fit, Go in Sioux Falls is located on 3509 W. 57th Street. For more information on Eat, Fit, Go and their menu, watch the video above or click here.