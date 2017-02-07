Fire Up The Duck Boats: Patriots Take Victory Lap In Boston

by Adel Toay

BOSTON (AP) – The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap. Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates are taking turns hoisting the Lombardi Trophy to the roars of adoring Patriots fans.

Tens of thousands of people clad in New England garb are lining the streets of Boston for a snowy parade celebrating the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory.

Some grinning players aboard the World War II-era amphibious duck boats carrying the team through downtown are waving black “Roger That” T-shirts bearing the likeness of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

There’s no love for Goodell in New England, which came from behind to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime Sunday.

Goodell handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal.

Security is tight for Tuesday’s parade. The route includes the Boston Marathon finish line where three spectators were killed and 260 others wounded in bombing attacks in April 2013.