Graff At Loss For Words At Pats Comeback

Neil Graff marvelled at Patriots epic comeback in Super Bowl

by Mark Ovenden

Before Sunday, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history was 10 points. The New England Patriots trailed 28-3 and were down 19 points with 17 minutes left. What happened next-31 unanswered points left former NFL quarterback Neil Graff at a loss for words. He played behind several greats during his career-Bradshaw, Tarkenton, Plunkett, Zorn and Dickey. But he’d never witnessed in college or the pro’s what Tom Brady did in guiding his Patriots to their 5th Super Bowl win in 7 tries with #12 under center. 34-28 was the final in overtime in one of the greatest comebacks in professional sports history considering the big stage.