LifeLight Cancelled, New Festival To Take Its Place

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALL, S.D. – After 19 years, LifeLight has announced they will no longer be holding their widely popular outdoor musical festival.

For the past seven years the festival was held on a farm near Worthing, attracting close to 100,000 people.

But the director of LifeLight says it’s time to live out a new vision.

The evangelic ministry will instead work on a project to unite Sioux Falls in 60 days.

The event called ‘Serve Sioux Falls’ will include a festival, but also some extra gatherings geared toward helping the homeless, victims of sex trafficking; anyone in the Sioux Empire that is in need.

The director says they’re excited for this new project, but know it’s going to be an adjustment for some.

“It’s hard, it’s hard for us,” says Founder of LifeLight Alan Greene. “There’s memories, there’s kind of a grieving process for some of them, it’s hard for us as we read some of the comments from young people. We get all of that and we know that it’s going to take time but we’re asking that you say okay God has a new vision.”

LifeLight is partnering with Volunteers of America and Empower to put on these upcoming events.

They also hope to partner with 50 churches and 15 other non-profits.