Platte Man Pleads Guilty To Grand Theft

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D.– Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brule County States Attorney David Natvig confirm that Brian William Biehl, 48 of Platte, has pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft by law enforcement of seized property.

The charges stem from money taken while Biehl was employed as a law enforcement officer with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Biehl could face up to 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 24, 2017 in Chamberlain.