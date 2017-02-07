Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Suspects In Sioux Falls Casino Robbery

by Jill Johnson

Police have released surveillance photos from a robbery that took place at a Sioux Falls business Friday morning.

Police say that two people, a man and a woman, entered the Happy Jack’s Casino on East Arrowhead Parkway shortly after 7 a.m. They say both had handguns. One of the suspects went into a back office and ordered the two clerks onto the floor, while the other stayed in the casino area with a patron. The two got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a safe. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police believe the suspect dressed in blue and gray is the female, and the other dressed in black is the male. If you have any information on the crime, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 367-7007.