Regulations On Lobbyists, Officials Advance At State Capitol

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D. (AP)– A pair of bills meant to impose stricter regulations on lobbyists and public officials easily passed Monday through their first legislative tests.

South Dakota lawmakers are weighing measures that would replace provisions of a recently repealed government ethics overhaul.

One bill would bar many officials from private lobbying for two years after leaving state government, while the other would put in place a $100 annual limit for gifts that legislators and other public officials could accept from lobbyists.

They were unanimously advanced to their full chambers, and Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office indicated support for both bills.

Top Republicans have given assurances that voters would see laws passed this session to replace provisions of the voter-approved ethics package that lawmakers dismantled last week.