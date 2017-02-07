SFPD Investigating Armed Robbery

Suspects describe as slender white men between 6'0" and 6'2"

by Justin Wulf

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls police are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery Monday night at a west side business.

Police say just after 8 p.m., two white men walked up to an employee at a business in the 2400 block of S. Carolyn Ave. and demanded cash. One of the men showed a weapon. Police say the men left with cash.

Both men are tall with slender builds and between 6-feet and 6-foot-2. They were wearing blue jeans and masks. One man was wearing a red hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

No one was injured during the incident.