Sioux Falls Arson Victim On Vehicle Fires: ‘The flames rolled up over the top’

Police Label Two Vehicle Fires As Arson, Believe They Could Be Connected

by Jill Johnson

Sioux Falls Police believe two vehicles fires they responded to Sunday morning were intentionally set. Police say the arsons occurred just blocks away from one another and within hours of each other, leading them to believe that they could be connected.

“My son came in the house and screamed ‘Mom, mom, dad get up. Your truck’s on fire.'”

It was early Sunday morning, when Linda Dicus and her husband Rob, first saw their truck on fire.

“The flames rolled up over the top and when those door things fell out there was flames shooting out of it but yeah, there’s nothing left in there. Nothing.”

Dicus says her son was watching tv when he heard a car door slam outside their home near West Bakker Park Drive and Holbrook Avenue. When he looked outside, she says one of their car doors was open, and he saw a flash out of the corner of his eye.

“That was hot and it was fast,” said Dicus.

Dicus says she couldn’t sleep the rest of the night, thinking that her family had been personally targeted. But then she found out the same thing happened just blocks away. Police say hours later, just after 9 a.m., they responded to another car fire on West 53rd Street near Bluestem Street. Police say the car’s interior was lit on fire, and they found a plastic gas container on the street, right in front of the vehicle.

Sioux Falls Police Dept. Sgt. Sean Kooistra said, “having two in the same area of town during the same evening it’s very easy for us to lean in the direction that these two are going to be related .”

While Linda says they’re happy no one was hurt, they still can’t figure out why.

“Destroying other people’s property?” asked Dicus. “You know I don’t know what to make of it. I honestly don’t know what to make of it.”

Dicus says that they have video footage of a white four door car that was driven close to their truck and what appears to be a flash as it passed by. Police haven’t confirmed whether the car is tied to the arsons.

Nothing appears to be missing from the Dicus’ truck. However, police are investigating whether items were taken from the other vehicle.