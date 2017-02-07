Sioux Falls Police: Suspect Attempted To Rob Liquor Store Through Drive-Thru Window

by Jill Johnson

Police are also searching for the man who attempted to rob a liquor store through the drive thru window.

Police say the suspect walked up the window at Booze Boys Discount Wine and Liquor on West 12th Street around midnight Friday. They say he showed a gun to the clerk and demanded money from the till. However, police say the clerk closed the window and put up a board to secure it, and the suspect just left.

The suspect is described as a black male around 5’7″ with a medium build. He was wearing a black beanie, a black winter facemask and a red hoodie.