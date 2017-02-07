State Lawmakers To Consider Bill On Confidential Settlements

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would roll back a provision in state law that Sioux Falls used to keep secret the details of a settlement over faulty siding at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

A House committee is set to hear the measure Wednesday.

Supporters say it would improve transparency by barring the state and local governments from entering into confidential settlements without a court order.

The city in 2015 announced it would be reimbursed $1 million under the settlement with contractors over the panels but didn’t provide details, citing in part a confidentiality agreement.

The South Dakota Municipal League opposes the bill. Executive director Yvonne Taylor says that not being able to offer confidentiality can force municipalities to go to trial, which costs the taxpayers money.