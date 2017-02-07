Twin Cities Airport To Get Automated Security Lanes

by Adel Toay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Automated security lanes are expected to make it easier for air travelers at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the Metropolitan Airports Commission approved on Monday the purchase of the lanes that promise to increase the capacity of passenger screening by as much as 40 percent by using automatic bin dispensers and conveyors.

The Transportation Security Administration recommended the new system. It’s expected to be in place for the summer travel season.

The equipment will occupy the center four lanes of the south checkpoint in Terminal 1.

It’ll feature stations with bin dispensers so people can fill bins without waiting as long for a spot. The loaded bins move on conveyor belts into X-ray inspection, and the system separates out bins that need extra inspection.