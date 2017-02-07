Weight Loss Consultant

Jenny Craig

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Jenny Craig, a leader in the weight loss industry is hiring another Weight Loss Consultant in Sioux Falls!

Since 1983 the Jenny Craig Program has been helping people achieve their weight management goals with a safe, sensible, comprehensive approach. Designed by registered dietitians, in cooperation with our Medical Advisory Board of distinguished experts, the Jenny Craig Program reflects the latest research on nutrition, exercise, lifestyle change and weight management.

As a weight loss consultant, you’ll get the satisfaction of helping clients identify and reach their weight-loss goals. We’re well-known for our superior Customer Service and also for having a fun and team-oriented environment. You will meet with your clientele one on one weekly, helping them with solutions, ideas & motivation from our proven program. You will also be helping your clients plan their weekly menu and activities, discuss strategies to overcome challenges along the weight loss journey and celebrate their successes.

Our average consultant makes $11-14 hourly.

Hours may vary.

Requirements:

Previous customer service or retail in preferred.

Contact Information:

Call Gayle at 605-339-0656

https://www.facebook.com/jennycraigsiouxfallssd/