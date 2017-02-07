Yankton’s Steffensen Excelling For New Team

Yankton’s Steffensen Excelling For New Team

by Mark Ovenden

Payton Steffensen has the demeanor….

“She has tremendous discipline. She knows basically how to get it done and she handles pressure very well.” Yankton Gymnastics Coach Justin Olson says.

…And passion to be gymnastics royalty.

“I started gymnastics when I was two years old. My mom called me the “Beam Queen” ever since I was little.” Payton says.

Seeking her first title at the state meet last year, Steffensen finished third in the all-around as an 8th grader at O’Gorman.

Moving up to high school literally meant moving for Payton when here family went from Sioux Falls to Yankton over the summer, and the attitude she developed as a gymnast has made the move a smooth one.

“I don’t know if she’s worried about making friends because she’s a very personable girl so she had that covered. And that helps out in the gymnastics as well in the practice room. She picked up right away with the personalities and fit right in with the crew.” Olson says.

“I think I was ready to jump in. I wanted some change and it really satisfied what I needed. I think we all just fit together like a puzzle.” Steffensen says.

After an ESD title on the floor and second place all-around finish….

“It really shows that I can do something great. It would mean the world to me. It would be so great.” Payton says.

…Steffensen hopes to finally earn her state crown.

In Yankton, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.