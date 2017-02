Account Executive

Sioux Falls Woman Magazine

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Advertising Sales

– Advertising sales to new and existing clients

– Customer Service

– Relationship Building

– Ability to meet deadlines

Position is salary, plus commission

Requirements:

This position requires an individual who is professional, motivated, creative, can build relationships and is willing to ask for the sale. Sales experience is preferred.

Contact Information:

Please e-mail resumes to jared@siouxfallswoman.net