Chester And M-V-P Win In Boys Hoops

Titans win at Dells and Chester rallies past Canistota Tuesday

by Mark Ovenden

In a pair of excellent boys high school basketball games Tuesday night, the Chester Flyers trailed Canistota 16-11 after 1 quarter but roared back to beat the Hawks 80-51. Jesse Kreutzfeldt led the way with 21 points and Devin Eppard had 17. Jordan Lee had 18 points for Canistota. And in Class “A” at Dell Rapids, the Titans of Mount Vernon/Plankinton got 17 points each from Hayden Schmidt and Dane Rihanek as they beat the Quarriers 69-62. Austin Ellingson led the way for Dells with 16 points.