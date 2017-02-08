Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Police Body Cameras Policies Differ

by Adel Toay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Police in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are beginning to outfit officers with body cameras but Iowa’s two largest cities have adopted significantly different rules for informing the public about the cameras and making the recordings public.

The Des Moines Register reports the cameras will record a variety of situations, including arrests, traffic stops and incidents requiring force.

Des Moines’ policy says the state’s open records law may require the release of body camera video, but it lays out exceptions, such as an ongoing investigation. The policy also says officers aren’t required to tell citizens if a body camera is present.

Cedar Rapids’ draft policy says the video is “non-public investigative police report information” that’ll only be released with the police chief’s approval. It says officers will tell people when they’re being recorded “whenever possible.”