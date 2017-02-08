DeVos Seeks To Mend Fences After Bruising Confirmation

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON (AP) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is trying to mend fences with educators, parents and activists across the country following a bruising confirmation battle.

Addressing Education Department staff members on Wednesday, DeVos vowed to work with everyone, including her opponents, in ensuring the best education for American children.

DeVos is a wealthy Republican donor and school choice champion. She won confirmation in the Senate on Tuesday by the slimmest possible margin. Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a historic tie-breaking vote after two Republican senators opposed her, concerned she would not support public schools.

Meanwhile, parents, teachers and others across the country are looking for clues as to whether DeVos will fulfill their hopes or reinforce their fears.

