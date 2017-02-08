Dollar Loan Center Hosts Badlands Pawn Jewelry Blowout Sale

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Dollar Loan Center is selling the jewelry that was at Badlands Pawn before the awn shop closed down New Year’s Day.

The sale is running today through Valentine’s Day only at the Dollar Loan Center on 41st St. and Hawthorne in Sioux Falls.

“We wanted to give the general public an opportunity to take one last shot at all the jewelry and everything that we have down here,” said Steve Przybocki the Badlands Pawn General Manager.

Badlands says they are selling out of this location so they don’t interrupt business at the gun shop, which is in the same building as the former pawn shop.