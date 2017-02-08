First Patients Moved Into Brookings Hospital Expansion

$46 Million, 62,400 Sq. Foot Expansion Features New State-Of-The-Art Equipment

by Jack Eble

It was a big moving day for more than a dozen patients at Brookings Hospital Tuesday.

The $46 million, 62,400 sq. foot expansion is complete after about 16 months of work.

Brookings Hospital opened its doors to the community in 1964.

Brookings Health President and CEO Jason Merkley said they needed to get with the times.

“It did the trick but really needed to be updated,” said Merkley.

The state-of-the-art addition includes 24 private rooms for patients, visitors and family.

They also welcome a new indoor MRI unit that can accommodate all body sizes.

Merkley said the additions they have added, both in equipment and space, will help Brookings residents get local care.

“Some of the amenities that we didn’t have that some of our folks in Sioux Falls had was something we needed to have updated,” said Merkley.

Some new features, specifically the indoor MRI, seem self-explanatory.

Previously, however, patients would have to go outside to get necessary screening.

Merkley said changes like these gives the staff the opportunity to do more.

“It’ll make us more efficient. It’ll have a much better experience for our patients to be able to enter into how we take care of them within our world,” said Merkley.

Josephine Hofer helped move her husband, Edwin, from his old hospital room into the new facility.

She said she was “proud” to see the expansion in her home town.

“I think it’s great, I really do. It’s something Brookings has needed,” said Hofer.

For her daughter-in-law, Celeste Hofer, she said she believes the equipment and additions can provide something larger than the expansion, itself.

“I think moving to a place like this…the first thing that came to my mind was it’s kind of hopeful. I would think it would give people hope and a fresh start,” said Celeste.

In addition to the expansion, remodeling and renovations will be done to some of the hospitals original features.

The entire project is expected to be complete in August 2017.