Grapes on the Go: First Year of Wine Shipping in South Dakota

A new law enacted last year is expanding South Dakotan’s palates

by Anndrea Anderson

For many years, wine drinkers in South Dakota were limited to drinking whatever wines they could buy from liquor stores or wineries in their area.

But a new law enacted last year, is expanding South Dakotan’s palates by allowing wine shipments in the state.

When the state legislature passed House Bill 1001 in 2015, it changed the wine game in the state.

“2016 was a great year for wine shipping, especially for Prairie Berry,” said Angela Avila, Director of Hospitality and Marketing at Prairie Berry. “Twelve percent of our shipments across the country ended up being from South Dakota.”

The new law gave wineries like Prairie Berry the option to ship their wines directly to customers anywhere in the state.

“We ended up shipping to 65 of the counties in South Dakota and shipped over 350 cases of wine to consumers over the year.”

when the legislation was introduced, South Dakota was one of about nine states in the nation that didn’t allow for wine shipments.

“We spent an entire summer with many interested parties trying to reach a compromise and the fact that we were able to do that after a decade of trying to get that through, I think that was good,” said former Senator Corey Brown, the sponsor of HB1001.

The movement to promote wine shipping across the county has been growing.

Now, there only four states left that still don’t allow wine to be shipped.

“We want to increase consumer choice in wine because there are over 9,000 wineries now in the U.S. There’s one in every state, at least one in every state, and it’s impossible for any wine wholesaler, middle man or any retailers to stock and sell 100 percent of the wines that are just produced in the United States,” said Jeremy Benson, Executive Director of Free the Grapes.

Benson, who had a hand in South Dakota’s law change through his organization “Free the Grapes” says the intention is to expand pallets and wine options across the country by allowing bottles to travel freely from coast to coast.

But he says the wine shipping business is still relatively small.

Out of the roughly 300 million cases of wine that were sold in the U.S. last year, only five million were shipped directly to the consumer.

South Dakota’s wine shipping law does come with some restrictions, it only allows wineries to ship wine to customers, no online wholesalers or retailers can ship at this time.

The wineries that do ship must also apply for a license and pay state sales tax.

More information on wine shipping can be found here: http://dor.sd.gov/Taxes/Special_Taxes/Alcohol/Alcohol_Licenses/Direct_Shippers.aspx