Law Enforcement Seeks Information On Missing Man

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE, S.D. – Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking information regarding the disappearance of Markus David Evans, 50, Waubay.

He was last seen on December 2, 2016 in the late evening hours leaving a residence in Ortley, South Dakota. It is believed that Evans was returning to the Enemy Swim Housing Complex where he resided.

Due to the unexplained circumstances of his disappearance, Law Enforcement is asking for anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact the Robert’s County Sheriff’s Office at 605-698-7667.

He is described as a Native American male, 6’ 1”, 200 lbs, with dark brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing only a t-shirt and blue jeans.