Man Arrested For Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping After High Speed Chase

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – At about 9 AM this morning Sioux Falls Police responded to the Southwest area of Sioux Falls on W. 41st Street for a report of a male assaulting and forcing a female into a vehicle.

Prior to units arriving in the area a witness reported that the male had forced the female into a Silver colored sedan with South Dakota license plates traveling south. A responding officer witnessed the vehicle passing other traffic southbound within the middle turn-lane at a fast rate of speed. The officer turned around attempting to catch up to the vehicle as the vehicle continued southbound out of the city continuing into rural Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol were notified as the Sioux Falls Police Officer called in the suspect vehicles last known direction of travel. The Highway Patrol and Lincoln County Deputies located the suspect vehicle still traveling southbound at 100+MPH and were able to subsequently deflate one of the vehicles tires, successfully stopping the vehicle from continuing to flee.

The male suspect, 33 year-old Joshua Burnell, was then apprehended without incident and the female was recovered without further injury. The suspect faces Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping charges in Minnehaha County as well as Aggravated Eluding, DUI, and a host of related traffic violations in Lincoln County.