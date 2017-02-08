Miles Excited To Coach Talent Like Nilsen

Chris Nilsen goes even higher (18' 4-3/4") for USD and his former Olympian head coach Derek Miles

by Mark Ovenden

ELMHURST, Ill.–In his first month of collegiate competition, South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen has made a name for himself at the top of the Summit League and the NCAA. Nilsen captures his fourth consecutive Summit League Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week for the period ended Feb. 5, announced by the league office Tuesday.

A native of Kansas City, Mo., Nilsen retook his NCAA lead in the men’s pole vault on Saturday with a personal best 18 feet, 4 ¾ inches, at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet. It marks the fourth-straight week Nilsen has improved his South Dakota school record and his second consecutive week at the top of the NCAA. The height moves him into a tie for 16th on IAAF’s world list.

As a senior at Park Hill High School, Nilsen set the American high school record with a jump of 18-4 ½. He was a two-time state champion in Missouri and finished seventh at the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships in Poland.

Nilsen competes at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday. The Coyotes split between the Tyson Invitational and the South Dakota State Classic in Brookings, S.D., this weekend.