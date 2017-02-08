Museum Of Visual Materials Offers Valentine’s Day Crafting Session

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you want to make a special gift for your family there’s a place to help you out.

The Museum of Visual Materials is having a craft session for just $5 per family from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. today. Families can come and create crafty Valentine’s Day boxes and the Museum also throws parties and has story time around the holidays.

“And then we do have holiday parties. Like next week we have a Valentine’s Day party from 9am to 4pm. Open craft station and a story time Valentine’s theme that will be at 10am and 2pm,” said the Education Director Anna Hudelson.

If you can’t make it today or next week for the Valentines Day party, don’t worry, the Museum offers a free open craft corner Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.