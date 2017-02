Rosinsky Paces Pats Past Warriors

Lincoln's huge 3rd quarter sinks Washington as Rosinsky hits (7) 3's

by Mark Ovenden

The Washington Warriors led Lincoln 28-26 in the final seconds of the half when Sydney Rosinsky beat the buzzer for 3. She then poured in 6 more 3’s in the 3rd quarter when the Patriots scored an amazing 30 points and pulled away to win 71-53 to sweep the season series. Rosinsky led the way with 25 points and Anna Brecht had 23.