SD Lawmakers Deny Home-School Activity Bill

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota lawmakers defeated a bill Monday that would have expanded extra curricular opportunities for home-school students but lawmakers say the cause has another shot.

The bill would have allowed home school students to participate in extracurricular activities in public schools without school board approval. The current law states that each local school board has to approve participation.

Home school parent and sponsor of the bill Representative Sue Peterson, says this bill was important to a lot of other home school parents and that despite the bill being denied, she’s proposing a similar bill to the senate.

“We have heard the feedback and we are planning to get together with those folks who have some concerns and sit down and say let’s work together to work this out for the best of all children,” said Rep. Peterson.

This is not the first time a similar bill like this was heard. Rep. Peterson says she will continue to fight for this until it gets passed.