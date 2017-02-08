Sioux Empire United Way Hosts Thank You Event

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Empire United Way provides the assistance for those who may need help covering the cost of dental care. Today they announced their 2017 campaign total at the annual thank you event which took place at the Holiday Inn City Centre.

With the help of over 800 volunteers, the Sioux Empire United Way was able to raise more than $10,000,000. The event raised just under $50,000 more than last year’s campaign and today’s event was a thank you to those who have donated and volunteered their time.

“By meeting our goal this year, we’re going to actually be able to fund additional time for the Delta Dental Mobile. And that will allow for an additional 4 weeks of care for people in need for their dental care which has been an exciting goal for us this year,” said Julie Norton the 2016 Board Chair.

87 different community programs are funded through the campaign.