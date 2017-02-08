Sweet Art Show Helping Local Artists

by Ahtra Elnashar

Founders of JAM Art & Supplies are inviting the community to attend their third annual Sweet Art Show fundraiser and ice cream social this Friday, February 10.

The goal of the event is to raise money that will help put art supplies in the hands of local artists. The Sweet Art Show will feature live music by the Jazz Deconstruction Quartet and have work by local artists for sale. Sugar’s Baked Goods and Sweet Treats will provide a gourmet ice cream bar for guests to enjoy.

There is no cost to attend the event but there is a suggested free-will donation of $10 at the door. The event goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Icon Event Hall and Lounge.

Jess Miller Johnson, one of the founders of JAM Art & Supplies, says the money also helps provide scholarships for kids to attend the art camps they hold in the summer. She says those camps are important because learning art helps teach kids critical thinking and encourages creativity.

This is the third year they are putting on the Sweet Art Show. This year, the organizers have a goal of raising $25,000. JAM Art & Supplies also accepts donations of art supplies at their store located at 401 North Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls.

For more information about JAM Art & Supplies and the Sweet Art Show, watch the video above or click here.