Vinatieri Loves The Pressure

Adam Vinatieri sets a world record

by Mark Ovenden

Rapid City native and former SDSU standout Adam Vinatieri continued to write his name into the record books at the Super Bowl. He kicked 28 (20-yard) FG’s in 1:00 to raise money for charity and also get his name into the Guinness World Record book. He is of course known best for an illustrious career that has seen numerous clutch game-winning field goals. He has 4 Super Bowl rings and says he prefers to be the man on the field with the game on the line, although blowouts are far less stressful!

Adam is 291 points away from becoming the NFL’s all-time leading scorer and he’d like to play 3 more seasons. At age 44 he was still as sharp as ever, breaking the NFL’s record for consecutive field goals during the process.