Watertown A Favorite At State Gymnastics

by Mark Ovenden

The State Gymnastics meet is Friday and Saturday in Aberdeen. Madison led by Jenni Giles looks to add another “A” title and in class “AA” Mitchell head coach Audra Rew says the Watertown Arrows look really strong heading into the biggest meet of the year. And they are led by 7th-grader Myah Morris who dominated the ESD meet last week in Yankton, winning 3 events and the All-Around in convincing fashion.