Snow Totals – Wednesday, February 8th

Mid-Week Storm Brings Some a Half Foot of Snow

by Brandon Spinner

A quick clipper system blasted through out area overnight last night bringing a new blanket of snow to many across southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska. While the snow didn’t last long we still had some sizable totals come through from the National Weather Service. These are the latest reports we have received as of 4:30pm CDT on Wednesday.

If you have a report, please send it to us! We will take it via Facebook or Twitter, also by email with weather@kdlt.com, and we will send them over to the National Weather Service!

7.0” – Cody, NE

5.2” – Bassett, NE

5.0” – Emerson, NE

5.0” – Kilgore, NE

5.0” – Newport, NE

4.5” – Kadoka

4.3” – Valentine, NE

4.0” – Lynch, NE

4.0” – O’Neill, NE

3.5” – Burke

3.5” – Herrick

3.5” – Concord, NE

3.0” – Lakeview

2.7” – Sioux City, IA

2.6” – Butte, NE

2.5” – Dallas

2.0” – Murdo

2.0” – Norris

2.0” – North Sioux City

2.0” – Pickstown

1.5” – Vermillion

1.3” – Tyndall

1.0” – Yankton

1.0” – Platte

0.2” – Cherokee, IA

0.1” – Orange City, IA