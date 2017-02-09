1st Place Jackrabbit Women Roll ORU

SDSU women stay on top in Summit with big win at Frost Arena

by Mark Ovenden

BROOKINGS, SD…Seniors Kerri Young and Clarissa Ober each scored 18 points to lead the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team to an 82-35 win over Oral Roberts Wednesday night in front of 1,642 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League action.

Junior forward Ellie Thompson and sophomore guard Madison Guebert added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Jackrabbits, who improved to 19-5 overall and 10-2 in league play.

Oral Roberts, now 13-12 and 5-7, was led by Maria Martianez’s 18 points.

The 35 points allowed by the Jackrabbits are the fewest they have allowed in The Summit League play since allowing 35 points to Centenary Jan. 2, 2010. The Jacks’ record for fewest points allowed in the NCAA Division I era is 30 against New Jersey Tech in a 96-30 win, Feb. 8, 2007.

Ober, whose 18 points are a season high, recorded her second-straight double-double as she snared a career-high tying 15 rebounds. The double-double was her fourth of the season and 10th in her career. Young’s 18 points moved her to 23rd on the team’s all-time scoring list. She has now scored 1,244 points.

The Jackrabbits opened the game on a 12-0 run and never looked back, holding a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and a 42-12 lead at halftime. Ober scored 12 of her points in the first half.

Young scored seven points in the third quarter and Ober added six as State held a 64-24 lead after 30 minutes.

Notes

Kerri Young moved into 23 rd in career scoring tonight, passing Ann Just (1,227), Lora Kluis (1,232) and Jennie Sunnarborg (1,232).

Madison Guebert moved into the top 10 in career 3-pointers with two tonight. She now has 155 and is ninth all-time at State.

Alexis Alexander scored her 300th career point and finished the game with 304.

The Jackrabbits defeated Oral Roberts for the eighth consecutive time and 13th time overall.

SDSU improved to 76-7 (.916) in home Summit League games and 45-2 (.958) in the last five years.

With 10 Summit League wins, State has won 10-or-more games in all 10 seasons in the league.

Up Next

South Dakota State begins a three-game road swing. First stop is at IUPUI Saturday at 2 p.m.