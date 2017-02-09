4th Annual “In Her Shoes” Breakfast Raises Over $14k For Dress For Success

by Sarah Blakely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The fourth annual In Her Shoes women’s empowerment breakfast raised over $14,000 for Dress For Success Thursday morning.

The annual breakfast is hosted by EmBe, but Dress For Success co-hosted this year after forming a partnership with EmBe in January 2016. Over 600 women and men attended the breakfast at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Guests heard from clients of DFS about how the organization helped them back on their feet, and they even heard from Dress For Success Worldwide CEO Joi Gordon, who flew in from New York. Gordon calls the DFS Sioux Falls office “small but mighty.” She highlighted the branch’s accomplishments in its three years serving the community. DFS Sioux Falls saw a 75 percent increase in the number of women they helped from 2015 to 2016. Gordon says it’s why the branch was chosen for the Rookie of the Year Award.

“This organization is a heartbeat. It really means that we have an opportunity to help another woman succeed, and it’s our responsibility to help someone who needs support, and so through that you’re able to invest in the life of a woman. We did that today,” said Gordon.

The event was more than just breakfast and conversation. It was also a major fundraiser for the DFS Sioux Falls office. The goal of the morning was to raise $10,000, which was quickly surpassed to over $14,000. That money goes to the organization to help them keep their services to women free.