Flack Glad To Be Back At USD

USD men start Wednesday a half game back of NDSU and glad to have Flack back

by Mark Ovenden

Tyler Flack has been one of the most exciting players to every wear a USD basketball uniform with his high-flying dunks. But the talented senior has also struggled to stay on the floor because of injuries. He’s glad to be back and the Coyotes are much better with him, especially on defense. They started the night Wednesday just a half game behind NDSU in the Summit League standings after the big win Saturday at Fargo.