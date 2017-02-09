GPAC Recap-NW Sweeps, DWU Splits

by Mark Ovenden

The Northwestern men got 31 points from Derek Buysee and went on to beat Mount Marty 97-62 in Orange City. Hunter Martin score 17 for Mount Marty. In the women’s game Anna Kiel’s 16 led the Red Raiders past the Lancers 64-55 who got 14 points from Ali Kuca.

In Sioux City, the DWU women improved to 22-4, 13-4 as Ashley Bray scored 20 points in their 83-65 win over Briar Cliff. But in the men’s game the 7th-ranked Tigers fell hard to the Chargers 106-80 despite 23 from Ty Hoglund and 20 from Jason Spicer. DWU falls to 21-7, 12-4.