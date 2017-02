Graff Says Brady Is Greatest Of All Time

Former NFL QB Neil Graff of Sioux Falls calls Brady the best ever after Sunday

by Mark Ovenden

Neil Graff played with several great QB’s in his NFL career-Terry Bradshaw, Fran Tarkenton, Jim Plunkett, Jim Zorn and Lynn Dickey. But he’s convinced after Sunday’s Super Bowl that Tom Brady is the greatest of all time, especially after how he led his Patriots to such a dramatic win for his 5th Super Bowl title in 7 games for New England.