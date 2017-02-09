Law Enforcement Ready For Pipeline Protesters

by Adel Toay

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) – Law enforcement is on heightened alert for protest activity in the area where the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline is drilling under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

Energy Transfer Partners got the needed permission from the Army on Wednesday night to lay pipe under Lake Oahe. Work started right away on the last chunk of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Opponents have camped in the area for months, often clashing with police. There have been nearly 700 arrests since August.

Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson says there have been no incidents since drilling began, but law officers are ready.

ETP has its own security around the drill area, which isn’t accessible by road from the protest camp.