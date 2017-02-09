Rosinsky’s Incredible Quarter For Lincoln

Sydney Rosinksy simply couldn't miss for an 8 minute stretch Tuesday night

by Mark Ovenden

It was about as impressive a quarter as any high school player will ever experience. Lincoln’s Sydney Rosinsky nailed a 3-pointer at the half-time buzzer for Lincoln Tuesday night to give her Patriots a 29-28 lead over Washington at half-time. She then proceeded to pour in 6 more 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter when her team scored 30 points and put the game out of reach resulting in a 71-53 win. Rosinsky ended the night with 25 points, but 21 of them came in that 8 minute stretch when she hit 7 shots from behind the 3-point line.