State Panel Advances Bill Adding Requirement For Food Stamps

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A House panel has approved a bill that would impose a new requirement for some single parents who are seeking food stamps.

The Health and Human Services Committee voted unanimously Thursday to approve the bill.

It would require Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants to cooperate with child support enforcement to get or enforce a child support order as a condition of eligibility for food stamps.

Sponsor Rep. Kent Peterson says the cooperation from a parent with primary custody of a child means completing an application, providing information about the absent parent and routine communication with the state to help collect money for the child.

He says it would help children receive all the financial support available to them. Sister Kathleen Bierne, an opponent, says the cooperation should be encouraged, not mandated.