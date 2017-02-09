USD Gets Huge Road Win Behind Flack’s 29 Points

Coyotes, Flack stay within half game of NDSU in Summit

by Mark Ovenden

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—South Dakota senior Tyler Flack scored a career-high 29 points on 13 of 15 shooting to lead the Coyotes to their second key road win in as many games. The Coyotes scored 56 points in the second half and shot 56 percent from the field in beating preseason Summit League favorite Fort Wayne 93-82 Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum. South Dakota sweeps the Mastodons for the first time in six years as Summit League foes.

Matt Mooney added 21 points for the Coyotes (17-10, 8-4 Summit), who took sole possession of second place in the Summit and would move into first place with a North Dakota State loss against South Dakota State later Wednesday. In addition, South Dakota clinched its fifth straight Summit League Tournament appearance with Western Illinois’ win against Oral Roberts.

Bryson Scott made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Fort Wayne (16-9, 5-6), which lost inside Memorial Coliseum for the first time this season and for the second time at home all year. The Mastodons made 14 of 32 three-pointers, but were outscored at the free-throw line 16-4 and outrebounded 34-30. Mo Evans, the Summit’s third-leading scorer at 17 points per game, had just eight Wednesday on 3 of 13 shooting.

“We put the keys on the marker board before the game and the quote was ‘enjoy your brotherhood’”, said USD head coach Craig Smith. “We have to be a band of brothers. And I thought tonight, we were truly a band of brothers and really got together. When it was 38-29, it could have gotten away from us quickly, but boy did we make some plays in the second half.”

South Dakota rallied from a nine-point deficit to trail 42-37 at the half. Fort Wayne’s lead was 61-58 with 12 minutes to go, but South Dakota made 14 of its final 19 shots from the field including 4 of 5 three-pointers. Flack tied the game at 61-61 with his second 3 of the game and later converted a 3-point play to complete an 8-0 run that put USD ahead 66-61. The Coyotes led the rest of the way.

Triston Simpson hit a 3 with five minutes left that put USD ahead 83-77 and sparked a 9-0 run that put the Mastodons away. Flack, Trey Burch-Manning and Mooney each scored in the paint during that stretch. Burch-Manning made 6 of 8 shots for 12 points. Simpson handed out a season-high seven assists to go with six points. Tyler Hagedorn had 10 points in 12 minutes off the Coyote bench.

South Dakota was 0 for 4 from downtown in the first half, but made 11 of 12 free throws to keep within striking distance. The Coyotes made 7 of 11 3’s in the second half and finished 16 of 17 from the stripe.

“What a great, great win,” said Smith. “To go into North Dakota State and then to follow it up and win both of these games. We are getting better at the right time.”

Fort Wayne was beginning a four-game home stand that spans the next two weeks. In addition to Scott’s 20, the Mastodons got 14 points and eight rebounds from John Konchar, which ended his streak of four consecutive double-doubles. Xzavier Taylor added 10 points off Fort Wayne’s bench. The Mastodons made 3 of their final 12 three-pointers after South Dakota tied the game at 61-61.

South Dakota went 2-1 during its three-game road trip. The Coyotes return home to host South Dakota State Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It is one of two home games remaining for the Coyotes.