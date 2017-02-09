Want Girl Scout Cookies? Here’s Where To Find Them

by Sarah Blakely

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing, but the where and how you buy cookies has changed over the years. The girls still sell door to door, but there’s now an option to buy online while still contributing to the troop of your choice.

Jessica Binkerd and Ann Gerberding, two of the moms of Sioux Falls Troop 40291, say you can still expect the Girl Scouts to knock on your door, but the online option makes it easier for those who live out of town or for far-away family to buy cookies. Binkerd says it’s also been helpful for people who don’t carry around cash or a checkbook. You’re even able to pick the troop or Girl Scout you want to buy from with a special code. Binkerd says so far the new s’mores cookie has been very popular, and they’re already almost running out! This is even the first year Troop 40291 has sold cookies.

You can catch Girl Scouts at the Empire Mall every weekend of February. Troop 40291 will be there Sunday, Feb. 19 for their very first cookie booth experience!

For more cookie information, click here.