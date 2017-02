Wilber Really Likes The Makeup Of His DWU Team

DWU men lead GPAC heading into big game Wednesday at Briar Cliff

by Mark Ovenden

The DWU men have had another stellar season under head coach Matt Wilber. The 21-6, 12-3 Tigers lead the GPAC thanks to several very close wins. And Wilber thinks it’s as a result of the type of kids he has on this very close-knit team.