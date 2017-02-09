Win Streak Ends In Fargo For SDSU Men

SDSU men fall in Fargo despite 26 from Daum

by Mark Ovenden

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball saw its three-game winning streak snapped Wednesday at North Dakota State, falling 82-65 in front of 4,805 fans at the Scheels Center.

SDSU (12-15, 5-7 Summit League) finished the night 21 of 57 from the field (36.8 percent) and had eight 3-pointers.

The Jackrabbit starting lineup outscored the Bison’s, 63-62, but a 20-2 advantage in bench points carried NDSU to the win alongside a plus-seven advantage on the boards.

North Dakota State (16-8, 8-3 Summit League) maintained its hold on first-place in the conference standings, shooting 51.7 percent from the field with nine 3-pointers.

Mike Daum led the team with 26 points, adding seven rebounds. Reed Tellinghuisen and Chris Howell reached double figures with 17 and 14, respectively, and both Jacks grabbed six boards.

The Jacks held a 10-8 lead through the opening five minutes before an NDSU run of 10 straight provided a cushion the home team rode the rest of the way.

Three times the Jacks brought the deficit back to five before the break, though early rally efforts were squashed despite 14 first half points from Mike Daum. SDSU went to the locker room down 41-32.

State quickly brought it back to five (47-42) once more by the 17-minute mark of the final frame, but 14 consecutive points from the Bison put the game out of reach. Inside five to play, SDSU climbed within nine (69-60) behind one last push, but ran out of steam.

Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger

On tonight’s game …

“I thought the first four minutes of the game that they were the more aggressive team. They played harder and got to the offensive boards. We’ve talked a lot the last few days about how our identity sits with the rebounding battle and we’ve been successful when we win that. Tonight we lost it by seven and they beat us up pretty good on the boards.”

On big minutes played by starters …

“Obvsiouly there’s challenges when you have two starters that are out with Ian (Theisen) and A.J. (Hess) and you don’t have quite the depth so we miss those guys. But we’ve got to fight with who we’ve got and we know that. We’ve got a lot of heart and soul in that locker room to bounce back Saturday and that’s what we have to do.”

On Saturday’s game …

“They’re (USD) playing well. They got the win tonight and came up here (NDSU) and won last week so they’re playing great. It was a one-point game at our place that was anybody’s game down the stretch so we need to come back and make sure we bring everything and compete on Saturday.”

Game Notes

Mike Daum entered the night 12 points away from the No. 25 spot on SDSU’s scoring list. He passed Tom Rops (1,147) on the night and with 1,162 career points he is one point shy of Cullen Ober for 24th on the list.

With 644 points this season, Daum is now No. 5 on the single-season scoring list. He passed Chris White (633), Don Jacobsen (638) and Juriad Hughes (640) in tonight’s game.

Reed Tellinghuisen recorded his 46th double figure scoring game of his career and 18th of the season.

Chris Howell scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game.

SDSU slipped to seventh in the conference standings with the loss, tied with Western Illinois at 5-7 in Summit League play. The Jacks remain two games ahead of Oral Roberts.

What’s Next

South Dakota State and South Dakota square off Saturday in Vermillion, South Dakota at 1 p.m. in round two of their in-state rivalry for the 2016-17 season.