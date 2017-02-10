App Geared Toward Making Friends Raises Some Concerns

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An app that was made to help people make new friends in their area is raising some red flags.

Users can be as young as 12-years-old.

Some are concerned the app is too similar to the well-known dating service “Tinder”.

The app is called “Yellow”.

Users browse through people’s profiles.

If they want to talk to someone, they’ll swipe right.

If they’d like to pass, they’ll swipe left.

“The nick name is ‘Tinder for teens’, well that right there should make the hair on any parents neck stand up,” says the South Dakota Director for the Better Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt.

Schmidt says even though the app is geared toward making friends instead of dating like the app “Tinder”, which also uses a swiping method, it could still put teens and adolescents in dangerous situations.

“In the fine print they tell you if you are a minor you can absolutely not connect with people over 18,” says Schmidt. “But then if you dig in there and you look at all the pictures, clearly there’s people of all ages talking to people of all ages.”

“It could be fine, but it also has that dark side that causes a little concern,” adds Alexa Oates with Call to Freedom, a nonprofit organization that helps human trafficking victims.

Says the online world is a perfect setting for predators.

“They’ll act like their boyfriend or their really good friend, so when the girl starts to trust them that’s when they start to manipulate and can draw them into some unfortunate situations,” explains Oates.

Both organizations encourage parents to be aware of what apps their children have and do some research.

Especially if they ask to use your location, which “Yellow” does.

“You’re giving them a direct route to your house or your kids’ school,” says Schmidt.

If your child is online, they say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

According to the app, seven million people have downloaded “Yellow.”

It says there are infrequent instances of sexual content and nudity on the app.