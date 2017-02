“The Big One” Sioux Falls Gun Show This Weekend

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Thousands of South Dakota gun owners have their sights set on “The Big One” a major gun show happening this weekend.

This yearly gun show is said to be one of the biggest in the nation with 1,000 booths setting up shop at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Vendors are selling and showing off all types of guns and aspects of shooting from cowboy, to hunting, and even self defense.