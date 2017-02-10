Billion Auto – Part Time Shuttle Driver

Billion Automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Part Time Shuttle Driver to join our team. This position is for Thursday & Fridays from 7:30am-5:00pm, and every other Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm.

Duties:

• Drive customers to their home or work while their car is being serviced

• Following all traffic laws and using good judgement

• Assist passengers at getting in and out of vehicle

• Keep a record of trips, including names of passengers and destinations as well as pick up points

• Operate radio to stay in contact with the dealership

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s License

• Clean Driving Record

• Effective Communication

• Punctuality

Contact Information:

Apply at our Human Resource office or apply using our career site (url below). Our office is located at 3604 South Westport Avenue in Sioux Falls – connected to KDLT news station – directly behind the Target that is on Louise Avenue. We are open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-shuttle-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1427